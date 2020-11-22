Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,821 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 592,055 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $50.09.

