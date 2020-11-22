Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

