Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,355,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.