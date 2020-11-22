Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,974.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

