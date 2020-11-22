Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

