Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

