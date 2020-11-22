Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,974.12. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

