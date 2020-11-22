Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $117.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,994.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.