Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,974.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

