Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.