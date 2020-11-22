Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 89.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

