Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.