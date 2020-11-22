Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $991,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

