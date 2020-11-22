Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 41.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $29,173,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.93.

NVAX opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

