Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAA were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

