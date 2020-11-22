Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 665 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

NYSE PLAN opened at $62.14 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

