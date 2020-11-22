Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,496 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $41.17 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

