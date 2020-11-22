Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 121.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPAI opened at $8.06 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

