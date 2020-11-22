Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,579 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 229,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.09 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

