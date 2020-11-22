Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,666 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE:PSN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

