Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

