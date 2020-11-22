Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock worth $18,119,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

