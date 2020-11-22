Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Vertiv worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,334,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $12,960,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Vertiv stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

