New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 740,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.