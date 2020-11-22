LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of LendingTree worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.47.

TREE opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.74. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $376.70.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

