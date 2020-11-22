New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $120.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

