New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of LCI Industries worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

