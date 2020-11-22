New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Athene worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

