New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,860 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KCG decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

