New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Hill-Rom worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

