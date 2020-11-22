New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of First Hawaiian worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after buying an additional 5,749,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 71.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 324,360 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 350.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 326,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 769,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

