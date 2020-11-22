New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.62 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

