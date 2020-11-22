New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,400 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

