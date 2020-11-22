New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.20%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.