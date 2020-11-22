New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,300 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Popular worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 633,377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

