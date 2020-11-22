New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 112,246 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in YETI by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 116.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 110.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,870 shares of company stock worth $9,517,417. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

