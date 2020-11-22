Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Perrigo worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

