New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 863,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,442,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE KRC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

