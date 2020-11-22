New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,869 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,312,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $183.45 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

