New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 45,020 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

NET stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $4,686,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,047 shares of company stock worth $71,496,617 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

