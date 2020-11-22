New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,468 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of TripAdvisor worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,878 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

