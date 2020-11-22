California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Carter’s worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $3,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $3,501,780 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

