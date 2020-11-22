California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

