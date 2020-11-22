California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

