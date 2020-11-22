California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,425 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.