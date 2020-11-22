California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,692 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

