Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,976 shares of company stock worth $6,035,040. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.