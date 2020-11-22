California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.