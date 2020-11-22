California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Essent Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2,475.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.02 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

