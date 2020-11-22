California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,965 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.